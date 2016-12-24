Resident fights on over flooding Firms warned over safety flaws » Life-saving equipment for villages LIFE-saving equipment has been donated to two rural Lochaber villages.

Following a successful fundraising concert by Mànran accordionist Gary Innes, more than £1,900 was raised for charity Lochaber Heart to enable defibrillators to be fitted in Spean Bridge and Roy Bridge.

Gary held concerts in both villages in November to raise money for the equipment.

On Sunday the defibrillators were fitted to the fire station in Spean Bridge and the Memorial Hall in Roy Bridge.

Gary told The Oban Times: ‘It’s fantastic the defibrillators are there now and they will come in to use some time in the future. It’s great to have this life-saving equipment at people’s fingertips.

‘The concerts were great fun and it was lovely to be back playing a gig in Spean Bridge.’

Lochaber Heart, which was started by Fort William councillor Thomas MacLennan and Alan Knox, area service manager for Scottish Ambulance Service, has already fitted about 15 defibrillators in Fort William.

Alan said: ‘It’s absolutely fantastic that these communities will have access to this vital equipment. Working and engaging with the community on this has been a real success. An ambulance is always going to come, but someone could get to this bit of equipment in minutes and help save someone’s life.’

Alan thanked Voluntary Action Lochaber and Lucky2BHere from Skye for their help with the project.

Thomas MacLennan said: 'It's great to see more defibrillators fitted in two more rural areas, which could help save a life.'

