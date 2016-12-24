Life-saving equipment for villages » Resident fights on over flooding ONGOING ‘high risk’ flooding in Fort William may soon be resolved.

Alfonso Iglesias contacted The Oban Times regarding a problem outside his Lochaber Road home.

Mr Iglesias said he had been in touch with the Highland Council about a pool of water which gathers in his front garden earlier this year and the previous winter a workman had been sent to unblock a drain.

But the efforts were in vain as the drain is too high to collect the water.

Mr Iglesias said: ‘Now winter is here again and thick ice is forming. This has become a high risk for other people and my family. We cannot access our front door or take our rubbish bins out for collection.’

The Oban Times raised the issue again with the Highland Council and a spokesperson said: 'We have arranged for a maintenance officer to come to visit the site to see what works are required.'

