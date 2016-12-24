Life-saving equipment for villages MSP slams HIE budget cuts » Firms warned over safety flaws EMPLOYERS are being reminded to keep staff well trained and safe at work, after a ruling by Oban Sheriff Court saw an established business fined £3,000.

3663 Alba Ltd, who purchased Forteith’s Food Services in 2013, was censured after a worker, Steven John Tonner, who had been given no formal training, was injured driving a forklift truck.

Now the environmental health team at Argyll and Bute Council is warning that many other workers may be in a similar situation – and it will push for prosecution in every case.

Councillor David Kinniburgh, spokesman for regulatory services, said: ‘The council is committed to supporting local businesses, which is why our environmental health team engages proactively with all employers, big and small, to help them work well.

‘As a partner with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), we have a role in supporting businesses to manage risk, helping them tackle work-related ill health, as well as avoiding the potentially costly fines which come with breaches of health and safety legislation.

‘We can be proud of the record of the overwhelming majority of businesses in Argyll and Bute when it comes to occupational health and safety.

‘However, where and when necessary, we do take enforcement action, such as in this recent case.

‘An accident investigation by our team identified failings in the company’s management of mandatory health and safety training, which led to a prosecution and a fine of £3,000.

‘This should serve as a reminder to other businesses of the potentially serious consequences of breaking health and safety at work law. No matter the type of business, workers have the right to have the appropriate training to ensure they go home safe

and well at the end of their working day.

‘The council’s environmental health team is here to help businesses and is happy to provide advice and support, on a confidential basis, to help them comply with the relevant legislation. Please don’t hesitate to call the council on 01546 605519.’

Information on how to ensure workplace transport is safe to use and workers are properly trained to use it can be found on HSE's website at www.hse.gov.uk/workplacetransport/index.htm.

