 
  »

Youngsters are the real deal

on December 23rd, 2016
Mallaig pupils were, left to right, Jenna MacDonald, Kirstie Ann Duncan, Melissa Mackenzie, Emily Bran, Jennifer MacPhee, David Buick and Kayleigh Macmillan. Picture: Paul Campbell

Mallaig pupils were, left to right, Jenna MacDonald, Kirstie Ann Duncan, Melissa Mackenzie, Emily Bran, Jennifer MacPhee, David Buick and Kayleigh Macmillan. Picture: Paul Campbell

PUPILS tried their hand at selling and embraced the season at the same time setting up a festive market.
Mallaig’s Tailored to Tartan team and Muganised from Kinloch­leven High School joined schools from across the Highlands and Moray to set up stalls in Inverness selling products they had hand-made themselves at the annual Young Enterprise Christmas trade fair.

Hannah Newsom, Tammy Cooper and Jo Shepton from Kinlochleven. Picture: Paul Campbell

Hannah Newsom, Tammy Cooper and Jo Shepton from Kinlochleven. Picture: Paul Campbell

The Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) company programme for Highland and Moray runs in partnership with schools to encourage young people to experience the challenges of running a business.
Linda Thomas, chairwoman of YES Highland and Moray, said: ‘Once again this year our judges were immensely impressed by the high quality of the stalls and products for sale, and the resourcefulness of the teams taking part.
‘The trade fair is a great way for young people to learn about marketing and selling their products. This year’s teams were amazing and had a very professional approach. Their smiles and enthusiasm lasted all day – we hope they are all very proud of their businesses.’

Fort William   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts