Youngsters are the real deal

PUPILS tried their hand at selling and embraced the season at the same time setting up a festive market.

Mallaig’s Tailored to Tartan team and Muganised from Kinloch­leven High School joined schools from across the Highlands and Moray to set up stalls in Inverness selling products they had hand-made themselves at the annual Young Enterprise Christmas trade fair.

The Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) company programme for Highland and Moray runs in partnership with schools to encourage young people to experience the challenges of running a business.

Linda Thomas, chairwoman of YES Highland and Moray, said: ‘Once again this year our judges were immensely impressed by the high quality of the stalls and products for sale, and the resourcefulness of the teams taking part.

‘The trade fair is a great way for young people to learn about marketing and selling their products. This year’s teams were amazing and had a very professional approach. Their smiles and enthusiasm lasted all day – we hope they are all very proud of their businesses.’