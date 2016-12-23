Opinion: Martin Laing says waste system is fit only for the bin

THE problems with our bins are not going away.

Last week we reported the overflowing mess endured by residents of flats in the Soroba area of Oban, and we have been contacted since by other people elsewhere lamenting an abominable waste collection service.

Among them is septuagenarian Robert Davidson from Breadalbane Mews in Oban, whose letter published on page 10 chronicles a terrible story of pensioners being mocked as they struggled with their bins.

There have been complaints for some time but ever since Argyll and Bute Council changed to a three-weekly bin collection, the system has been shockingly poor.

No-one seems to know when – or if – their bins are going to be emptied. And with Christmas fast approaching and a consequent upsurge in the amount of waste produced, heaven only knows how badly the situation might deteriorate.

Yes, the council has to try to make financial savings but the plain truth is that this ill-conceived system is just not working.

It’s high time we returned to fortnightly collections for general waste and consigned this nonsense to the bin.

Rising stars of the rugby world

OBAN rugby star Magnus Bradbury has been making headlines recently, having won his first full cap for Scotland in the win over Argentina last month.

However, there are other local rugby players making big names for themselves, including Magnus’s brother Fergus, whom I watched playing for Stirling County against Currie in the BT Premiership on December 10.

Fergus is a very handy looking prop forward who has represented Scotland at age-group levels, most recently in the Scotland under-20s against Georgia last month. He put in a pretty good shift for Stirling and is definitely one to watch.

But another local star of the game is Abigail Evans, who has amassed a number of caps for the Scotland women’s team, both in the full game and at the sevens version.

Abigail earned her first appearance in the national side in February 2015 against France, making her the first player from the Oban area to represent their country at this level.

She is a real star of the women’s game. Watch out for more on Abigail in The Oban Times in the near future.

Bringing Hope to the less fortunate

SPARE a thought for the selfless souls at Hope Kitchen in Oban, who will be out on Christmas day this weekend to open the café in Argyll Street over the lunch period.

Hope (Helping Our People Eat) is a brilliant charity that exists to help those who have precious little.

Well done to them and have a very merry Christmas.

