Police to ‘stop and ask’ in a bid to find missing woman

Police officers in Oban will carry out a stop and interview operation in an attempt to obtain further information which could help trace Crystalla Dean, 52, who has been missing from Oban since Thursday December 15, 2016.

The operation will take place from 7am to 11am tomorrow (Friday December 23) and officers will stop and speak to both drivers and pedestrians in the area which will hopefully jog some memories and lead to new lines of enquiry.

Crystalla is described as white, around 5ft 1, slim build with curly hair which is dyed blue.

She is believed to be wearing jeans and boots when she was last seen by her daughter at Longsdale Crescent around 2000 hrs on Thursday December 15 2016.

Crystalla has pet dogs (medium sized collie/lurcher crosses described as being black and grey with a wiry coat and the other brown and white with a short coat) and it is thought she was out walking them in a wooded area, known locally as The Witches when she went missing.

During the last week extensive searches have been carried out involving Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team, marine unit and helicopter. Officers were assisted by partner agencies such as HM Coastguard and the local mountain rescue team however all attempts to find Crystalla have so far been unsuccessful.

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie at Oban Police Office said: ‘As more time passes and especially with the severe weather heading this way, we are becoming increasing concerned for Crystalla’s safety and wellbeing.

‘I urge anyone who has the slightest bit of information that may help us locate her to contact police immediately via 101.’