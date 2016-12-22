New emergency tug for northern waters Kinlochleven urged to welcome Syrians » New hotel will have … police cells A FORMER Fort William police station is set to be transformed into a hotel with a difference.

The old police station at the West End of town will soon become a 35-bedroom boutique hotel thanks to Fabulously Scottish Hotels and Di Maggio’s restaurant group.

The pair submitted plans, which include a ground-floor kitchen and 26-seat restaurant, at the start of 2016. Subject to a few conditions, permission was granted in November and now signs restricting access to the former car park have been erected, suggesting the project may soon be under way.

No major renovations are planned to the building itself, but the exterior is set to receive a cladding facelift and more of a focal point will be made of the entrance. Parking, as ever in Fort William, was raised as a concern during the application process but it was recommended that West End and other car parks near town could be utilised by potential guests who may also be encouraged to use rail and bus links.

However, the main quirk is arguably that the applicants plan to keep the six existing police cells.

Councillor Thomas MacLennan told The Oban Times the reaction to the application was largely positive.

He said: ‘This has been a stellar year for tourism and for the area itself. So, if people who want to come to the area have even more choice of where to sleep and eat then I’m delighted and if it’s something a bit different, then even better.’

The report concluded that the change of use should contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre which Mr MacLennan said he tended to agree with.

He added: 'People are also generally just happy that the site is going to be tidied up. The area has had a bit of a habit of leaving buildings idle and sites in disrepair so this is definitely a step in the right direction.'

