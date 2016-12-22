«  
  »

New emergency tug for northern waters

on December 22nd, 2016

oban times logo-facebook

A NEW emergency towing vessel (ETV) is set to be stationed in Scottish waters next week.

It has been confirmed that the Ievoli Black will arrive on December 31 as the UK government’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) awarded a five-year contract for a Scottish ETV to Ardent Maritime Netherlands BV.

The 70m towing vessel previously served as an ETV for the Netherlands between 2010 and 2013.

Politicians have continued to call for a second ETV to cover the West Coast of Scotland.

It is said the new tug will patrol the north and north-west coastlines of Scotland on a ‘near continuous basis’, with no permanent base, but will operate out of the existing ETV facility in Kirkwall, Orkney.

Fort William    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts