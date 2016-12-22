New emergency tug for northern waters

A NEW emergency towing vessel (ETV) is set to be stationed in Scottish waters next week.

It has been confirmed that the Ievoli Black will arrive on December 31 as the UK government’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) awarded a five-year contract for a Scottish ETV to Ardent Maritime Netherlands BV.

The 70m towing vessel previously served as an ETV for the Netherlands between 2010 and 2013.

Politicians have continued to call for a second ETV to cover the West Coast of Scotland.

It is said the new tug will patrol the north and north-west coastlines of Scotland on a ‘near continuous basis’, with no permanent base, but will operate out of the existing ETV facility in Kirkwall, Orkney.