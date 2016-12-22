«  
  »

Magnus comes back to his roots

on December 22nd, 2016

magnus-bradburyA SCOTTISH international rugby player paid a visit to his home town of Oban last week, when he helped coach a training session at Oban High School.

Read the full story in the December 22, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times News Archive, Oban Times Sport, Oban Times Top News Stories   ,  

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts