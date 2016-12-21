«  
Torchlight procession in solidarity with Syrians

on December 21st, 2016

A TORCHLIGHT procession will be held in Oban tonight, Wednesday, to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Syria and the Yemen.

Starting at 8.30pm in the Corran Halls car park the procession will end in Stafford Street where there will be speeches and songs with a collection taken up for the work of UNICEF.

William Mohieddeen, Argyll and Bute Greens, said: ‘The reports from the Middle East have been increasingly distressing and we call on the international community to act to restore humanity in these regions.

‘Of the four million Syrian refugees and those caught in the Yemeni civil war, children are the most vulnerable.

‘We invite the people of Oban to show support and solidarity for those caught in these humanitarian crises.’

