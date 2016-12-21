 
  »

Students and Rotarians deliver Christmas cheer

on December 21st, 2016
Miss Gow, Depute Head Teacher (centre) with Terry Lee and Geoff Heathcote from the Rotary Club of Lochaber. Standing – Sixth Years who delivered the parcels; Kneeling – some First years who wrapped the parcels.

A COLLABORATIVE effort between Lochaber High School (LHS) and the Rotary Club of Lochaber saw 450 Christmas parcels being distributed to elderly people.

The school raised £650 with a ‘dress down day’ in October, while the Rotary donated £1,200 to the project, which was co-ordinated by LHS depute head teacher Elizabeth Gow.

First-year pupils wrapped the parcels and students from sixth year delivered them, driven by an army of staff volunteers.

Each parcel contained a selection of edible goodies and a Christmas card designed by fifth-year pupil Stephanie McKenna.

LHS head teacher Jim Sutherland said: ‘The delivery of some good cheer to elderly people in our community is an important part of our end-of-term activities and I know from the thank you cards and letters we’ve already had that the parcels are very well received.

‘I would like to thank Miss Gow, the Rotary Club and all who have worked so hard to make this project such a success.’

Fort William   , ,  

