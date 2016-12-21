Partnership celebrates deal to save ancient forest

AN AMBITIOUS organisation has succeeded in the race against time to save a ‘spectacular ancient’ pine forest near Spean Bridge.

The Arkaig Community Forest (ACF), working with the Woodland Trust, has finally managed to purchase Loch Arkaig pine forest from Forest Enterprise Scotland.

The 2,500-acre site, which was used for training commandos in the Second World War, was bought under the National Forest Land Scheme, which gives community organisations first refusal to buy land where this will provide increased public benefit.

The sale had to be concluded this winter or the forest could have gone on the open market. To avoid this, the trust and ACF teamed up and launched appeal to raise £500,000 to fund the purchase, and a further £4 million for restoration.

Gary Servant of ACF said: ‘This is a great moment. The land has been bought and we have a fantastic opportunity to work together to restore these native woodlands and to reconnect local people with their forests. Everyone is very excited and we give heartfelt thanks to all who have supported us and have contributed to the appeal.’

The partnership shared the dual aim of restoring the forest and stimulating sustainable economic activity around it. To achieve this, ACF hopes to raise a total of £4.5m, £2.9 million of which has been raised so far thanks to a large donation from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Clara Govier, from People’s Postcode Lottery said: ‘Our players like to support initiatives for a better future, so nurturing trees and woodlands as an investment for the next generation is perfect. We are delighted that our players are able to back the exciting partnership of conservationists and community at Loch Arkaig’

The forest is home to wild boar, sea eagles, golden eagles, ospreys, pine martens and deer amongst many other species. Loch Arkaig was also the location for a sequence in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Harry, Hermione and Ron cling to a dragon as it flies above the forest before jumping off into the Loch below.

The Woodland Trust’s Scotland director Carol Evans said: ‘We are going to consult widely on our detailed plans for the wood. We want to see this special place established as a benchmark for the joint regeneration of both its native forest and local community.’

Simon Hodge, from Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: ‘This was one of the last applications to the National Forest Land Scheme.

‘It has been great to see the way Arkaig Community Forest and Woodland Trust Scotland have worked in partnership to achieve their joint aims.’