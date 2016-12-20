Youngsters help open new ACHA housing in Oban

SANTA took time out from his busy schedule to drop in on ACHA’s latest new build opening in Glenshellach, Oban.

He joined the Reverend Dugald Cameron and children from the town’s Park Primary School who were on a field trip.

Once Santa had distributed the goodies from his bag, the Reverend Cameron officially opened the development. The new homes are the latest phase in ACHA’s 107 home project in Glenshellach, with a total value of £15.6million, which has seen 57 new properties completed to date with the remaining being built over the next two years.

The homes handed over this week comprise of eight one bedroom properties, five three-bedroom and four four-bedroom houses. The financial breakdown in this phase saw more than £1million in grant funding from the Scottish Government, £1million from ACHA and £425,000 from Argyll and Bute Council.

The Reverend Dugald Cameron commented: ‘Quality and safe houses where people can make homes are not only good for the occupiers but for all of us. When so many are left behind in today’s world, the provision of these new houses is a visible, practical and a long-lasting sign that we value each other’s happiness and security. Bless these houses and from them may men, women and children thrive.’

Alastair MacGregor, ACHA’s chief executive, added: ‘We are delighted that Dugald Cameron has been able to open these new homes today in time for Christmas. As a community minister with a track record of outreach work, it is fitting that he is with us to celebrate this achievement in meeting need today. Housing is important all year round but never more so than at Christmas.’

The Reverend Cameron handed the keys over to the new tenants and unveiled a commemorative plaque. The development was built by MacLeod Construction of Lochgilphead and during the construction phase 70 tradesmen were employed on the site.

Kenny MacLeod of MacLeod Construction added: ‘This contract to build housing for Argyll Community Housing Association has gone well and helped to secure valuable jobs within Oban and Argyll. ACHA demands a high quality product that we have been more than happy to continue to meet. Each house will provide a warm and welcome home for any tenant. These will go a long way to help support the shortage of homes for local people and will complement the existing community.’