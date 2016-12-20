Sea cadets tuck in to ‘mess dinner’

Oban Sea Cadets held there annual ‘Mess Dinner’ last Thursday, December 15.

Both junior and senior cadets were invited to a formal dinner based on Royal Navy traditions and etiquette.

The cadets were served with a four-course dinner by the commanding officer (Lieutenant Ewan McCuish (SCC) RNR and other members of staff.)

Speeches were made by the Mess Dinner President, Able Cadet Jacob Dobson, Vice President, Ordinary Cadet Aaron McCall, and the unit’s Chaplin Rev Peter Park (SCC) RNR.

The occasion was, as is a Navy tradition, a black tie event and the cadets presented themselves accordingly. This was a first formal event for all of the junior sea cadets.

Oban Sea Cadets has continued to grow and expand over the last year especially, with encouraging enquiries from parents who want their children to be part of this prestigious organisation.

The Sea Cadets offers a huge variety of interests ranging from communications toadventure training activities based on a nautical theme. All these activities provide mationally recognised qualifications in RYA, BCU, and Btec Diplomas, as well as off-shore adventure aboard the training vessels TS Petchy, or sailing ship ‘TS Royalist’.

Members of Oban Sea Cadets have been extremely busy over the last year participating in most of the local community events, such as the Festival of the Sea, The Oban Raft Race, Oban Summer fare, Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, Taynuilt Highland Games, Trafalgar day at Taynuilt, Oban Remembrance Parade and, finally, the Oban Winter festival.

Cadet Cameron Johnston was awarded the Senior Cadet of the year, Cadet Kate Homes was awarded New Entry Cadet of the year and Cadet Sean Sneddon was awarded the best Seamanship Skills of the year.

Anyone wishing further information about Oban Sea Cadets should email: obancadet@gmail.com