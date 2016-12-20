Ferries cancelled as storms approach, warns CalMac

FERRIES have been cancelled or disrupted today due to storms approaching in the week before Christmas.

CalMac is advising ferry travellers to check regularly for updates about individual routes online at www.calmac.co.uk or via its smartphone app or on Twitter.

The ferry operator announced the cancellation of today’s ferries from Oban to Craignure; between Oban, Coll and Tiree; Mallaig to Armadale; between Mallaig, Canna, Eigg, Muck and Rum; Ullapool to Stornoway; and Berneray to Leverburgh – with an expected sailing from Lochmaddy to Tarbert at 8pm tonight.

Wednesday’s sailing between Mallaig, Lochboisdale and Oban has also been cancelled due to ‘ongoing technical issues’, and transferred to the Uig to Lochmaddy route, leaving on December 21 at 6pm weather permitting.

One or more sailings are also disrupted on the routes from Oban to Castlebay; between Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig; Fionnphort to Iona; Uig to Lochmaddy; Sconser to Raasay; Uig to Tarbert; and Ardmhor to Eriskay.

Many routes will be reviewed this afternoon, and CalMac warns bad weather may lead to more disruptions on tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday. Check for updates at www.calmac.co.uk/service-status.

The passenger service between Gourock and Dunoon, operated by CalMac’s sister company, Argyll Ferries, may also be affected. The latest information on that service will be available at www.argyllferries.co.uk.

Operations director Drew Collier said: ‘Weather forecasts for the West of Scotland are predicting a stormy week for many, especially as we near the weekend when people will be travelling for Christmas.

‘We will review sailings on a case by case basis but would advise anyone planning to travel by ferry to take this into account when planning journeys in the next few days.’