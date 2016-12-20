Myth of Banquo’s Walk is dispelled

A GROUP of archaeologists have dispelled a 150-year-old myth surrounding the popular site of Banquo’s Walk.

The group, who have been researching the Torcastle area near Fort William, uncovered some new facts about the area of woodland which runs between the River Lochy and the Caledonian Canal.

Banquo’s Walk, named after the semi-historical figure Banquo, Thane of Lochaber, is known for its wide road surface lined by parallel banks on both sides, giving the impression of a very grand, though disused, roadway more than eight metres wide.

In November 2016, research by the Lochaber Archaeological Society, in conjunction with staff from AOC Archaeology’s Inverness office, revealed that in contrast to other old roads, Banquo’s Walk consisted of an inconsistently low-lying, inexplicably wide surface defined by banks on both sides, leading from nowhere and terminating abruptly.

They discovered there was no logical explanation for its use as a road, much less a ceremonial route. The archaeology group undertook a targeted trench evaluation to learn more about the use of the site.

Archaeological society member Clive Talbot said: ‘Our excavation revealed indeed that there was no road surface present over the defined area of Banquo’s Walk. It was, in fact, the location of a natural clay layer that was clearly present outwith the banks, but was largely missing from within the banks.

‘Looking at the surviving natural layers, and after further excavation through the banks, we realised that the surface of Banquo’s Walk had been lowered by the removal these natural deposits and the banks had been built with the upcast.’

Mary Peteranna, of AOC Archaeology, added: ‘Evaluation of the natural soil strata, which contained a thick natural band of clay, revealed that the best possible explanation for the construction of Banquo’s Walk was for clay extraction.

‘We can tell from historical mapping that this took place before the mid-19th century, and its location happens to coincide with an early road in use before construction of the Caledonian Canal in the early 1800s.

‘It is very possible that the clay was mined here for canal construction, and we know that “puddling”, or using clay to line the canals, was one possible use. But one thing is certain and that is Banquo’s Walk was not a ceremonial or processional route to Tor Castle.’