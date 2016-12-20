First Minister hails smelter deal

‘THE TIDE on Scottish manufacturing has turned’ was the message from an aluminium tycoon as a £330 million deal to save a Lochaber smelter was officially sealed.

SIMEC and Liberty House, of GFG Alliance, have formally bought the UK’s last remaining smelter and associated lands from Rio Tinto.

The deal which was announced last month includes the hydro-electric station and aluminium smelter at Fort William, the neighbouring hydro-plant at Kinlochleven and more than 100,000 acres of estate land which hosts the water catchment area.

It aims to protect the existing 170 jobs in Lochaber and progressively expand metal manufacturing. Over the next decade it is thought it will bring up to 2,000 direct and supply-chain jobs to the West Highlands and adding around £1 billion to the local economy.

To mark the accord, the companies held a special event at the Fort William plant on Monday morning with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as the guest of honour. Also invited was Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, MPs and MSPs, community members, smelter employees and representatives from the alliance.

Ms Sturgeon shed some light on the firm’s plans to manufacture alloy wheels and said that the Scottish Government is guaranteeing the power purchases of the smelter.

She agreed that the deal heralds a new manufacturing future and told the crowd: ‘GFG’s ambitious and far-sighted plans would create 300 jobs during the construction, an additional 300 after completion and then more afterwards.’

She described the development as a source of pride and pleasure and that it signalled the belief the alliance has in the skilled and dedicated workforce.

Ms Sturgeon also mentioned the East Lochaber and Laggan Community Trust (ELLCT) and said that the prospect of their involvement signals the importance of community ownership and how it can help galvanise the future.

Ms Sturgeon also acknowledged the uncertainty that has been created since Rio Tinto announced its intention to put the smelter up for sale, saying it must have felt like a lifetime for those involved but urged the crowd to have confidence that the outcome will bring a vibrant future.

SIMEC chief exec Jay Hambro described the process of how the deal came about as a rollercoaster. He highlighted the Lochaber smelter and surrounding land as a unique asset and said he was beyond delighted with the development which is fantastic for Scotland and for the Highlands.

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of Liberty House Group and of the GFG Alliance strategic board, said he believes the deal should be considered as the moment the tide turned and that it shows you can have huge industry in this part of the world again.

As a nod to his Hindu faith, some of the guests, including Ms Sturgeon, received a bindi on their foreheads and special ‘ganesh’ ceremony was performed as a sign of good luck.