Air weapons licence deadline looms

People who own air weapons but who have not yet applied for a licence need to decide now what they will do with their firearm when new laws come in to effect on December 31.

In 2015/16, an air weapon was the main firearm in nearly half of all offences involving a gun in Scotland. The new law, which requires a certificate to own or use an air weapon, is designed to improve public safety by taking air weapons out of the hands of those who would misuse them.

From December 31 having an air weapon without a licence will be a crime that could lead to a fine or, in some cases, imprisonment of up to two years. The deadline for applying for a licence ahead of the law coming into force was the end of October.

Anyone without a licence on December 31 must ensure their firearm is appropriately stored until their licence application has been processed – for example, with a firearms dealer or another certificate holder.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: ‘Every day the police, the public and animal welfare groups have to face the results of air weapon misuse, from anti-social behaviour to horrific and deliberate injuries to wildlife, pets and very occasionally people. By licensing air weapons we will take them out of the hands of those who would misuse them and better protect our communities.

‘The new law coming into force is part of our long-standing commitment to eradicate gun crime in Scotland. We are not banning air weapons outright, but ensuring their use is properly regulated and users have a legitimate reason for them.

‘We believe the new licence strikes the right balance between protecting communities and allowing legitimate use in a safe environment to continue.

‘If you own an air weapon and haven’t had your application processed in time, make sure you’re not breaking the law by storing your air weapon in a safe and appropriate place.’

Assistant chief constable Mark Williams, of Police Scotland, said: ‘I would like to thank communities throughout Scotland for their support. We have seen more than 18,000 unwanted air weapons surrendered to Police Scotland for secure destruction since the summer. Should you still have an unwanted air weapon, you can still hand it in.

‘I would like to remind the public that anyone who still has an air weapon and wishes to keep it must apply for a licence. We are currently processing around 7,000 applications that were applied for before the October 31, 2016, and would seek to remind anyone who applied after this date, who does not have their certificate by the end of this year, that in line with the legislation they must make arrangements to have their air weapon(s) stored in a safe and appropriate place and either with someone who has an air weapon, firearm or shotgun certificate or a registered firearms dealer, to avoid committing an offence.’

The Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act was passed by the Scottish Parliament on June 25, 2015. Part one of the Act requires a person to have an air weapon certificate from December 31, 2016, if they wish to use, possess, purchase or acquire an air weapon in Scotland, unless they are exempt under the legislation.