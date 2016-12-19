Grant funding to change in Argyll and Bute

ARGYLL and Bute Council is changing the way it distributes grant funding to community groups.

At a policy and resource committee meeting held last week, members agreed to improve the Third Sector Grant Fund and the Early Years Fund, both of which support the development of community groups.

The improvements include changing the criteria for grant funding, so that community councils and parent councils can apply.

A panel made up of members of the public will now be able to make recommendations to the area committee, as a way of increasing community participation in grant decisions.

Councillor Robin Currie, the council’s policy lead for community and culture, said: ‘These improvements are a positive step in making it easier for people to apply for grant funding and for funds to be distributed.

‘These two funding streams are extremely beneficial to local communities and I hope that by improving them they will become much more accessible for people to apply.’

The Third Sector Grant fund will now be known as the ‘Supporting Communities Fund’, which will be allocated by area committees in one round, starting in April next year.

The Argyll and Bute Supporting Communities Fund is now open to applications. The deadline to apply is 10 February 2017, for a decision in April 2017.

Applications forms can be downloaded from www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/council-and-government/third-sector-grants.