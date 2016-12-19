Duchess of Argyll joins tourism board

One of Argyll’s most influential figures has accepted an invitation to join the board of Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative (AITC).

The Duchess of Argyll, will join the tourism body in the role of Honorary Chairperson, adding her support to the collective goal of marketing and raising awareness of Argyll and the Isles as a great place to live, work, play and visit.

The Duchess, who lives in Inveraray Castle, the ancestral seat of Clan Campbell, with the 13th Duke, her husband Torquil, and their three children, said she was delighted to be asked to be AITC’s ceremonial head.

‘Thank you very much for such a huge honour’, she said.

‘I’d be delighted to accept – but more importantly to be part of such a great and dynamic group that drives such an amazing area forward.’

As well as running Inveraray Castle as a tourist destination, which attracts thousands of visitors from across the world every year, the Duchess also hosts the Best of the West Festival in the grounds of the castle one weekend every September.

AITC Chair Gavin Dick welcomed the Duchess to the AITC board saying: ‘I am absolutely thrilled Eleanor has accepted our invitation. AITC is almost five years old and in this period we have made a significant impact in a number of areas, from attending VisitScotland EXPO, where we have been present every year since 2012, to our newest ventures with Wild About Argyll.

‘We also have two major skills programmes under way looking at World Host customer care and digital tourism, aimed at equipping our tourism businesses with the digital tools they need in this digitally connected world.

‘AITC is entering a new chapter and we are extremely fortunate to able to take this key step forward with someone who understands the importance of our work, is passionate about Argyll and the Isles, and who has the vision and credibility to speak on behalf of the organisation.’

To find out more about AITC visit www.exploreargyll.co.uk or email info@exploreargyll.co.uk