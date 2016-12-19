CalMac advises of disruptions over festive period

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) is warning anyone planning to travel before and during the holiday period that strong winds are forecast in many parts of its network leading to possible disruption of ferry services.

Operations director Drew Collier said: ‘Weather forecasts for the west of Scotland are predicting a stormy week for many, especially as we near the weekend when people will be travelling for Christmas. We will review sailings on a case-by-case basis but would advise anyone planning to travel by ferry to take this into account when planning journeys in the next few days.’

CalMac is advising ferry travellers to check the website www.calmac.co.uk for the latest information or via its smartphone app or Twitter.

The passenger service between Gourock and Dunoon operated by CalMac’s sister company, Argyll Ferries, may also be affected. The latest information on that service will be available at www.argyllferries.co.uk