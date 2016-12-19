Search continues for missing Oban woman

Members of Oban Mountain Rescue Team and divers from Police Scotland search near Dunollie Point, Oban, for Crystalla Dean. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn

Police Scotland, Mountain Rescue, Coastguard and RNLI searches are ongoing today in an effort to trace Crystalla Dean, 52, who has been missing from Oban since Thursday December 15.

The search for Crystalla continues today with Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team being assisted by partner agencies.

Additional support is being provided by specialist services, including the marine unit and police helicopter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oban police via 101.