Nurse honoured for dedicated service

A LOCHABER student has been presented with an award for his dedication to community nursing.

Tony Clapham, 47, received an academic award for being an outstanding student who promotes excellence in community nursing, from the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

Tony, who lives in Roy Bridge, works as a community learning disabilities nurse with NHS Highland in Fort William and is also studying for a MA health and wellbeing with the University of the Highlands and Islands at Lewis College UHI.

He was presented with a Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS) certificate and a cash prize by Rachel Erskine, the university’s programme leader for its MA health and wellbeing, in Inverness last month.

Tony said: ‘Receiving this award was humbling and an unexpected honour. As a learning disabilities nurse, a core part of my role is to identify and find ways to resolve the sometimes unexpected additional healthcare needs that my patients are more likely to experience.

‘My studies have helped me to look into these challenges to their health in greater depth and to share that knowledge with others. I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from teaching staff at the University of the Highlands and Islands in helping me achieve this.’