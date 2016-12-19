New technologoy puts Highland walks online

Paul Webster at Steall Falls carrying Google Trekker, which combines 15 camera lens and a GPS and automatically snaps a series of photos every 2.5 seconds.

360 DEGREE views of some of Lochaber’s most beautiful areas can now be enjoyed from your armchair thanks to a team from a Highland-based walkers’ website.

Walkhighlands have helped open Highland paths to virtual visitors by capturing all-round imagery which has now been launched on to Google Street View.

Using a special device (Google Trekker) nicknamed Marvin, the team spent much of last summer capturing the 360-degree pictures of paths and viewpoints.

The resulting imagery will form part of Google Street View as well as being part of Walkhighlands’ own online route guides. The routes covered include, Steall Falls near Fort William, The Storr – Isle of Skye, and the Cairngorms.

Walkhighlands co-founder Helen Webster said: ‘It was certainly a fun challenge lugging Marvin up various glens, mountains and hills.’

Based in the Caringorms, Walkhighlands’ aim is to help visitors plan their walks and find accommodation as well as chat to and encourage others through its popular community forum, which has begun many friendships and even a couple of weddings.

Helen added: ‘We’ve had some great feedback since we started the project with people telling us it will help plan their trip to Scotland and inspire them to get out on a walk and there was even one disabled person who was looking forward to exploring the walk on her screen as she was no longer able to get out in the hills.’