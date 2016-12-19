 
  »

Spare a thought for the school dinner ladies

on December 19th, 2016

Christmas can be a stressful time, especially when it comes to preparing Christmas lunch. But spare a thought for Argyll and Bute Council’s schools catering staff, who will serve up around 120 turkeys over the festive period.

Excited youngsters met Santa during the reindeer parade.

Excited youngsters met Santa during the reindeer parade.

School dinner ladies across Argyll and Bute will ensure pupils don’t go hungry when they cook over 725kg of carrots and 340kg of Brussels sprouts to accompany their traditional Christmas lunch.

Pupils will also feast on almost 9,500 stuffing balls and will enjoy a massive 13,500 pigs in blankets.

No Christmas meal would be complete without a cracker or two either, with pupils pulling over 19,500.

Uncategorized    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts