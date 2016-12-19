Spare a thought for the school dinner ladies

Christmas can be a stressful time, especially when it comes to preparing Christmas lunch. But spare a thought for Argyll and Bute Council’s schools catering staff, who will serve up around 120 turkeys over the festive period.

School dinner ladies across Argyll and Bute will ensure pupils don’t go hungry when they cook over 725kg of carrots and 340kg of Brussels sprouts to accompany their traditional Christmas lunch.

Pupils will also feast on almost 9,500 stuffing balls and will enjoy a massive 13,500 pigs in blankets.

No Christmas meal would be complete without a cracker or two either, with pupils pulling over 19,500.