Festive lunch is a memorable occasion URGENT have you seen missing Oban woman » Megan’s candles light up charity AN ISLAND mum has been invited to make bespoke candles for an international children’s charity run by Sarah Brown.

Mum-of-three Megan Macdonald, who started off making candles for her children’s teachers a year ago, has now been asked to create a unique scented candle for Mrs Brown’s charity, Theirworld, after the former Prime Minister’s wife became a fan of her Sandwick Bay Candles.

Mrs Brown placed a large order for candles earlier this year after a friend of Megan, who works as chief of staff to Gordon Brown in his capacity as United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, gave one of Megan’s earliest soy candles to Sarah Brown via her husband.

That was followed by an even bigger order in June, when Mrs Brown also asked Megan, who lives in Lewis, if she would be interested in creating a festive candle for the charity.

Thirty-five-year-old Megan, an occupational therapist in the Western Isles Hospital, said: ‘It’s absolutely jaw-dropping. It’s so exciting.

‘At the end of the day, I

am an OT living in Stornoway, making candles on my kitchen table.

‘The possibility that this could be going to UN leaders is mind-blowing.’

Megan supplied 250 mistletoe-inspired candles called Promise, which are being sold exclusively though the website, www.theirworld.org.

A spokeswoman for Theirworld said: ‘We asked Megan to make the candle because they are beautifully made and natural. Sarah loves

the mistletoe concept and thinks the candle is fresh, zesty and warm.’

Mum to Neeve, seven, Marley, six, and Samuel, 18 months, Megan first experimented with the candles as gifts for her daughters’ teachers at Stornoway Primary, where they are in Gaelic-medium education.

She said: ‘I started making them in September last year because I had a candle kit in my cupboard.

‘Then I thought about Christmas for the teachers and I got the kids to make the labels. It was literally a wee tin with a plain sticker on it and a picture of a Christmas tree and I got the girls to write on them.’

Encouraged by the res­ponses, Megan decided to try a proper production run in February – and immediately found herself in business.

Megan’s candles are now stocked in KJ Macdonald Chemists, Uig Community Shop and Stornoway Airport.

Theirworld is a global charity which aims to help all children fulfil their potential by carrying out research, projects and campaigns, with a particular focus on education.

The charity has worked in countries including Nigeria, Syria, Lebanon and Turkey. Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







