MacPhail’s music: a legend in the making

I promised a number of weeks ago to write a piece on Gary Innes, the new voice of BBC Radio Scotland's Take the Floor. He has now bedded himself in and has a good number of probationary programmes under his proverbial belt so the timing is now perfect to deliver on my pledge.

As referred to in last week’s article about Na Trads, Take the Floor picked up the award for Trad Music in the Media. There was a cracking picture of Daniel Gillespie from Skerryvore presenting the award on our behalf.

Skipinnish sponsor the award but had a gig in Campbeltown so missed the party this year.) In the picture receiving the award were Robbie Shepherd, Gary Innes and Jennifer Cruikshank. The photo reflected perfectly the positivity of Take the Floor’s current chapter of change.

Robbie represented the rich history and gravitas the programme carries and the familiarity and affection with which it is held; Gary represented the charismatic, youthful energy of its new dawn; and Jennifer, the steady experienced hand of knowledge and expertise at the helm keeping continuity – and sparkle – through the turn of the tide. The picture was also a reminder of what a fine celebration the night was – the glow on Gary and Daniel’s faces wasn’t just down to the awards they had picked up.

From Spean Bridge, Gary is one of life’s high achievers, and he excels and whatever he turns his hand and energy to. Music and shinty are dominant strands in his life and his passion for both is obvious. He retired from playing shinty in 2014 and is widely recognised as being one of the finest players of his generation.

He has been a professional musician most of his working life and I got to know him in this regard when he recorded his debut album How’s the Craic? on Skipinnish Records back in 2005. Since then, through hard work, talent, ambition, charisma and focus, his musical trajectory has shown a fast rise. With a strong solo career and places in various bands, most notably Mànran, he is now, as with shinty, one of the most successful musicians of the age. With a new solo album on the way and a busy diary with Mànran, this shows no sign of slowing down.

His move into broadcasting I predict to be similarly successful. What Gary lacks in experience he will more that make up for with commitment and energy. I was speaking to him recently

and asking how he was getting on. With characteristic exuberance and panache, he said he is enjoying it even more than he expected and although he is very aware of the massive shoes he has to fill, he is loving getting back to his ‘box and fiddle’ roots.

I foretell that Gary will pick up many awards for broadcasting over the coming years and when he retires from the BBC – probably as director general – at around the age of 80, he will be held with the same respect and affection that was shown to Robbie Shepherd last weekend. Gary Innes is a broadcasting legend in the making. Share this: LinkedIn

