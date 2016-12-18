Festive lunch is a memorable occasion

THE Oban and Lorn District Seniors Club treated its members to a memorable Christmas lunch at the Oban Bay Hotel on December 5, when it was presented with a cheque for £2,415.

Funded by the Crerar Hotels Trust and Oban Rotary Club, the occasion was a great success with Santa Claus distributing gifts and prizes and Christmas cake provided by the ladies of Oban Inner Wheel.

Neil MacKay, Tom Adams and Michael Garvin provided the music, accompanied by the beautiful singing of Tracy Wilson.

The staff and management of the Oban Bay Hotel went out of their way to make this a very festive and memorable lunch.

After the meal, Oban Rotary Club provided transport home for those who needed it, and the committee would like to thank all concerned without whose help it would not be possible to organise such an event.