Yvonne urges festive cards for Billy

THE family of Connel veteran Billy Irving are asking people to send him a Christmas card in his Indian jail, where he and five other British pirate hunters are awaiting an appeal against their five-year sentence for alleged firearms offences.

Billy and his family were left in ‘limbo’ again in November after an Indian appeal judge deferred his verdict without naming a date.

According to reports from Madras High Court, Justice A M Basheer Ahamed reserved his judgement after hearing the appeals of the six British ex-servicemen, 14 Estonians, three Ukrainians and 12 Indians who are challenging the five-year sentence imposed on them on January 11 for being onboard the US anti-piracy vessel MV Seaman Guard Ohio, which was detained in 2013 for allegedly entering Indian territorial waters illegally with unlicensed arms and ammunition.

Billy’s fiancée, Yvonne Mac­Hugh, wrote on their

Change.org petition page, entitled British Foreign Secretary: Free the Six British veterans from Indian Jail: ‘As I sit here tonight writing Christmas cards, and reading the ones I’ve already received, I cannot help but think about Billy and the lads in prison.

‘Not a second goes past that I don’t think about them.

‘But at this time of year it always feels a lot harder to comprehend they are in prison.

‘This will be their second Christmas in Puzhal Prison and their third Christmas spent in India, away from friends and family.

‘At this point, while we wait for a verdict, there is very little else we can do.

‘I did think however that there is something we can all do to brighten up the long, mono­tonous days the men spend in prison, and spread some Christmas cheer to our men in Chennai.

‘When writing your cards this year, why not write one more? Pop it in an envelope and send it to one or all of the men in India.

‘Whether you know them or not, I am more than sure a Christmas card would be the very thing to reassure them that despite being in prison they’ve not been forgotten.’

Yvonne then listed their

names – Billy Irving, John Armstrong, Nick Dunn, Nick Simpson, Paul Towers and Ray Tindall – and gave their postal address as: Office of Superintendent, Central Prison 1, Puzhal, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, India, 600066.

On the appeal, Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara, a campaigner for Free the Seaman Guard Ohio 6, said: ‘The family have been left in limbo. It is like wading through treacle. I sincerely hope there is an end to this.’

There were fresh grounds for hope, he said, because the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) told campaigners at their sixth meeting that the

case was not now being treated as ‘a national security issue’ but as ‘a run of the mill infringement’.

‘There might be a favourable judgement,’ he added, ‘but we have been here before.

‘They [the FCO] say, “We cannot affect the judicial system”.

‘At some point, they have to say: ‘This is an absolute travesty’.

‘It is such an obvious case.

‘These men have been in three years and the appeals are still being heard.

‘Now we are back waiting and waiting. I suspect the Tamil system ferociously protects its judicial independence from central government.

‘These men have been caught up in a maelstrom of Indian politics: they have been caught in the crossfire.’ Share this: LinkedIn

