URGENT have you seen missing Oban woman Missing woman Crystalla Dean from Oban.

Police Scotland is seeking the assistance of the public in trying to trace a woman missing from Oban since Thursday December 15 2016.

Crystalla Dean, 52, was last seen by her daughter at her home in Longsdale Crescent around 8pm on Thursday December 15 2016. The following day, her daughter returned home and when her mum failed to return home, she contacted police and reported her missing.

Crystalla is described as white, around 5 ft 1” in height, with a slim build and curly hair which is dyed blue. It’s believed she may be wearing a red top, jeans and boots.

Crystalla has pet dogs and she normally walks them in a wooded area, known locally as The Witches.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out with officers and specialist police resources being used in the search to locate Crystalla, however, all attempts to locate her have so far proved unsuccessful.

The search for Crystalla continues today with Police Scotland’s mountain rescue team being assisted by partner agencies, such as HM Coastguard and the local mountain rescue team.

Crystalla has recently been dealing with some personal issues and her family just want to know she is safe and well.

If anyone has seen Crystalla or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact Oban Police Office on 101. Share this: LinkedIn

