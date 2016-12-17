Santa drops in at Lions Club grotto

CHRISTMAS came early for children in Oban this year – or at least Santa Claus did, as they were able to meet the man in red at the annual Oban and Lorn Lions Club’s Santa’s Grotto.

The grotto is held in the Royal Hotel over two Saturdays in the run up to Christmas, as it has been for the past 30 years.

‘It is going really well,’ Alex Milligan of Oban and Lorn Lions said during the event. ‘We were here last Saturday as well and it was really busy. We have been doing this since we started 30 years ago.’

He added: ‘The Royal Hotel has been really good to us over the years.’

Since the Oban and Lorn Lions began, the club has raised almost £500,000, which has gone back in to the community through donations to various local charities and organisations.

More pictures in this week’s Oban Times.