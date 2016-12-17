Yvonne urges festive cards for Billy Santa drops in at Lions Club grotto » New music fest for Nevis Centre Fort William is to welcome a new music and culture festival next year.

Highland Tribes will take place at the Nevis Centre on July 15.

The festival will take place over two stages at the centre.

On the main stage, audiences can find ‘bigger and more interactive bands, which include some of the biggest tribal drum bands in the country and beyond’.

The smaller stage will be in

the acoustic lounge, where

people can hear new up-and-coming acts from around the Highlands.

The festival is now looking to hear from musicians who would like to perform at the event.

Violinists, guitarists, drummers, pipers and others can all now apply to appear on one of the live music stages.

To find out more about how you can apply, head to http://www.highlandtribes.co.uk/applications-now-open-for-musicians.

Highland Tribes has also launched a 57th Nevis Fund to help the centre battle funding cuts.

