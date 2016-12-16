Islay lifeboat aids powerless vessel » Seats blamed as pensioner breaks leg AN ELDERLY couple have complained to Argyll and Bute Council after both were hurt when they collided with part of the new public seating in Oban town centre.

The couple, who do not wish to be named, claim the benches in Oban town centre pose a danger to the public after the man broke his leg and spent almost a fortnight in hospital.

The couple from Kilmichael Glassary told The Oban Times that the benches on George Street pose a danger as the ends extend beyond the seats and can be easily overlooked because they are below eye level.

The man, who is in his seventies, said he was knocked off balance on October 21 after colliding with the bench’s extended shelf. He then fell heavily and fractured his femur, requiring surgery and a 12-day stay in hospital. His wife also collided with the extension on her way to the ambulance.

He said: ‘Kindly passers-by were very helpful and the ambulance staff, then and later, were outstanding, as were the hospital staff in Oban and Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

He also thanked the kindness of a friend from Kilmartin, who gave his wife a lift home, laden with luggage, after the last bus had departed.

The town centre seating has an arching silver structure with a small table area at the end of each of the seats. It is this part of the seating that caused the problem.

It is understood the designer benches cost somewhere in the region of £750 each.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We have taken immediate action to make the plinths more visible by adding ‘be aware’ tape (pictured).

