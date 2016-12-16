Opinion: Martin Laing urges support for Oban Live

THERE has been a gratifying response from the public to the launch of Oban Live event, set to take place in 2017.

Hundreds of people rushed to snap up the early-bird tickets, especially those with an extra discount thanks to a promotion in last week’s Oban Times.

And the unveiling, exclusively in the December 1 issue of this paper, of the first six acts for the June 2 and 3 festival promises a cracking weekend of music.

Those initial acts include Skipinnish and, of course, Skerryvore, pictured, who had the vision to stage the first event – already now the biggest in Argyll – following their Decade concert in 2015.

Hats off to the Skerryvore boys for organising the whole thing and funding it, in no small part, from their own pockets.

As we revealed last week, Oban Live brings an estimated boost to the local economy of more than £1 million, and at very little cost to the public purse.

Admittedly, the local authority has a diminishing pot to support public events financially but there can be few festivals in the region more deserving of council funding than Oban Live.

Other occasions benefit from council cash contributions – including the National Mòd, Cowal Gathering and Helensburgh and Lomond Winter Festival – and rightly so. They are important dates in the Argyll calendar and part of the fabric of our communities.Skerryvore should make an application for funding support as well – and the council should do what it can to ensure Oban Live gets as much financing as possible.

Pillar of the community

THE bedrock of successful communities are the selfless volunteers who work for the benefit of others.

One of the most notable in Oban has been Graeme Pagan who has devoted 14 years to the charity Mary’s Meals.

Graeme stepped back – at the age of 80 – from his volunteering last week.

And wasn’t there a splendid response on social media after The Oban Times posted our story about Graeme’s efforts for Mary’s Meals, the Dalmally-based charity that ensures children in developing nations are fed at school.

Among the comments were the following plaudits: Sandra Robertson wrote: ‘Enjoy your retirement Graeme! Thank you for all the help you gave me in times past’; Arlene Campbell said: ‘Such a lovely man’; Morag Gillespie posted: ‘A wonderful Ambassador for Mary’s Meals’; and Alexander Clark added: ‘Great service to the community.’

They are all bang on the money. Well done, Graeme, and all the other charitable souls who give their time freely.

Scourge of drugs

AND, finally, well done also to the police officers involved in bringing Shane Kenny (see report on page three) to justice. As we report this week, he is the lowlife who was caught with heroin intended for supply in the Oban area.

Chief Superintendent Grant Manders, the divisional commander for Argyll area, has said previously that tackling drugs is among his top priorities.

We are lucky to have a police force that is so robust in its determination to catch the drug dealers. Drugs wreck the lives of addicts but are also the cause of much crime that blights the lives of others.

Keep up the good work.

