Oban RNLI called to help stranded crew

OBAN RNLI lifeboat was called out yesterday (Thursday December15) following a mayday call from a cargo boat aground under the Connel bridge.

At 3.10pm the lifeboat was tasked to respond to the call for help from the ship Havgul. The vessel had been entering Loch Etive during the short period of slack water, when it is safe to navigate the Falls of Lora at the entrance to the loch.

The RNLI said that at peak flow on a spring tide, the falls can run at up to 12 knots with more than 4,600 tons of water passing through the narrow gap every second. Fortunately, the grounding took place at slack water when there was no tidal movement.

The volunteer crew made best speed to the scene and arrived just in time to see the vessel refloat on the rising tide. It then proceeded to make its way back out of the loch under its own power.

With no immediate damage, the vessel rerouted to Craignure, with Oban lifeboat standing by in case any assistance was required.

Once safely alongside, and awaiting divers for a hull inspection, the lifeboat was free to return to Oban. Once back at the berth, she was refuelled and made ready for service again by 5.52pm.