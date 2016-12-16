Italian job delivers stills to island

TWO copper pot stills arrived on the Isle of Raasay in Scotland last week following a long journey from Italy.

The arrival of the stills was a huge milestone in the construction of R&B Distillers, which will be launching its first distillery on the island in late spring 2017.

The two stills – one 5,000-litre wash still and a 3,500-litre spirit still – were manufactured by Frilli in Tuscany and custom made for the Isle of Raasay distillery. The stills’ provenance is the reason that R&B Distillers is also sourcing Tuscan wine casks for the whisky.

The stills travelled by sea and road to Raasay and, because of their huge size, only at night. Now on the island, they are housed in the distillery’s huge production hall.

R&B Distillers co-founder Alasdair Day said: ‘It’s all very exciting and ever-real now. Seeing the stills wrapped up and leaving Italy…it definitely looks like Christmas is coming early to our Raasay distillery.’

In June this year R&B Distillers commenced its endeavour to build the first legal distillery on Raasay and plans to open and begin production in late spring next year.

The island’s Victorian villa and ex-hotel, Borodale House, has stood empty since 2006 and will now be converted into a visitor centre and luxury members’ accommodation with the adjacent distillery.

The distillery will be independently owned and operated and is expected to generate employment for up to 10 per cent of the island’s 120 residents.

Having subsequently secured grants for the distillery build from the Food Processing Marketing and Co-Operation grants scheme, and the Highlands and Islands Enterprise, for the development of a visitor centre, construction is now under way.