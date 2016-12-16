Islay lifeboat aids powerless vessel

THE Islay RNLI all-weather lifeboat Helmut Schroder of Dunlossit was called to the aid of the 57-metre live-fish carrying vessel Ronja Viking which had suffered engine failure within the Sound of Islay and was drifting on a flood tide.

The stricken vessel could be clearly seen from Port Askaig pier towards the north end of the Sound of Islay on Saturday December 10.

With a crew of seven, the lifeboat proceeded at best speed to the location. En route the Ronja Viking was contacted and it was established that her captain had been in contact with her sister ship, Ronja Commander, asking for a tow but as she was half an hour away lifeboat assistance was called for to connect a tow and hold her in position.

The tow was prepared and passed to the disabled vessel and secured before the considerable weight was taken up to hold the 1,300-ton ship in position in the sheltered waters of the Sound of Islay while awaiting the sister ship’s arrival.

The captain’s intention was to be towed to Mallaig where he would be able to discharge his cargo and effect repairs to his vessel. The Ronja Commander arrived on the scene and manoeuvred alongside the disabled vessel where the crew worked to pass and secure a tow while the lifeboat held the vessel’s head to the tide. With the tow now securely taken up by the Ronja Commander the lifeboat was able to recover her tow and return to the station.

Islay RNLI coxswain David MacLellan said: ‘Although weather conditions were not bad the main challenge was the sheer weight of the casualty vessel but everything went smoothly thanks to our regular training sessions.’