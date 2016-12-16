 
  »

Councillor under fire over dumping

on December 16th, 2016

logoA COUNCILLOR representing Oban, Lorn and the Isles is coming under fire from residents for dumping waste around his home in North Connel, writes Louise Glen.

Read the full story in the December 15, 2016 edition of The Oban Times.

Oban Times Top News Stories    

Advertisment

We want your Stories, Videos, Photos!

Text Us: 07776 224 808

Send online click here
(text, photo and video)

Adverts 01631 568000
Newsdesk 01631 568060

The Oban Times
PO Box 1
Oban
Argyll
PA34 4HB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition


Scan to
Get our E-Alerts