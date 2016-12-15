Fort ‘fell apart’ in thumping » Advertising will be placed on roundabout THE Highland Council has approved plans for advertising on the A830 roundabout at the Blar Mhor, despite objections from the community.

Planning permission was granted at the South Planning Applications Committee on Tuesday (December 13).

The application, which came from the Highland Council as part of an initiative to raise revenue for the local authority, faced objections from Kilmallie Community Council (KCC), which raised a number of safety concerns at the time of the application in August.

In a letter of objection, the community council said: ‘The only purpose of the signs is to attract the attention of motorists. Any distractions at roundabouts will create additional risks.

‘With the recent spate of tragic accidents on our trunk roads, and particularly the A82, Transport Scotland and Highland Council should be doing all they can to improve safety rather than doing things that will increase risk of accidents.’

But Transport Scotland did not raise any safety concerns.

A spokesperson said: ‘The safety of the trunk road network is our priority and, when the Highland Council approached us about the introduction of roundabout sponsorship, we agreed to the scheme in principle with each roundabout to be reviewed according to its location, signs’ sizes and type of sponsor to ensure that safety is not compromised.’

The community council also said: ‘We have had strong feedback from the community that people do not want this area to be covered in advertising notices. If such notices are promoted by Highland Council, this is likely to encourage others, including more unauthorised notices.

‘These signs are a bit like dropping litter in that once there are some, then people think it is acceptable and it rapidly increases.’

KCC added that advertising on the roundabout would under­mine the efforts of groups such as Banavie in Bloom, Corpach in Colour and the Kilmallie Christmas lights fund, who work to improve the ‘visual character of the area’.

The council and Transport Scotland have now come up with a draft agreement about the signs.

Caol and Mallaig councillor Allan Henderson said: ‘This objection/observation by Kilmallie Community Council, with whom I work closely as a local councillor, shows how difficult it is for the public and many councillors to fully understand how perilous the finances of Highland Council are.

‘If the council can increase income streams, then it just may be able to keep on staff, helping spread money through the economy of the area.’ Share this: LinkedIn

More

Email

Reddit



Twitter

Print



Facebook

Advertisment







