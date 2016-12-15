Furious response greets news of rise in Corran Ferry fares Epic walker Mulls over his expedition » Police say ATMs are safe to use POLICE have confirmed ‘all is well’ with cash machines in Fort William after they had been put out of use following concerns of suspicious activity.

The automatic teller machines (ATM)’s outside Morrisons had been covered by police tape and put out of commission after a member of the public reported the appearance of an unusual message on screen during a transaction on December 8.

A spokesperson for Lochaber police said: ‘We sent an officer down to Corpach after concern was raised but there was nothing to report. An engineer has checked the machines at Morrisons and they are also fine. The machines were out of action for a couple of days but all is well now.’

