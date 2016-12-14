Call for HIE to be protected » School turns back time 150 years ACHALEVEN Primary School in Connel held the ultimate throwback Thursday recently by hosting a Victorian day.

The school celebrates its 150th birthday this year, so they turned back time and discovered what a typical day would be like around the time the school opened.

Everyone, staff included, dressed for the occasion, and there were some bemused looks on the faces of the pupils when they went into class to see their desks laid out in rows.

The school was quiet compared to normal during class time and everyone was relieved when break time arrived so the children could have a go trying Victorian games such as marbles, jacks and the ageless skipping rope – and the staff could take a break from being so stern.

Millie in primary 5 pupil reflected: ‘I didn’t really know what to expect. First we lined up, boys separate from the girls, and we went into class and had to stand behind our chairs. When work started it was easy for the older ones but harder for the younger ones so when they got stuck we had to show them. When someone came in the room we had to stand up.’

Lily, also from P5, added: ‘We did something called drill. It’s really just flapping your hands around the place. Then we did some arithmetic – it’s like maths but easier. Then we went out for break and I played with the skipping rope. After break we did some reading and it was so easy.’

Their classmate Hannah said: ‘We all curtsied to Mrs Burt and the boys took of their hats on our way into school. We all read the same book and for writing we wrote on slates and we wrote things like cat. Mostly all we did was copy. Our school opened 150 years ago in 1866.’

The school will be celebrating throughout the school year, and looking at how village and school life has changed throughout the past 150 years.

Ellie Cooper, the school’s clerical assistant, explained: ‘They have already been looking at the archive school registers and it is fascinating to recognise family names and changing factors such as the influx of evacuated children to the area.

‘In the spring there will be an exhibition of photographs and the school will be open for past pupils to visit. If you have any old photos or stories then please contact the school on 01631 710529 or via their website on www.achaleven.argyll-bute.sch.uk.’ Share this: LinkedIn

