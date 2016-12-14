Call for HIE to be protected

LEADER of the Highland Council Margaret Davidson is calling for cabinet secretary Keith Brown to ‘protect local decision making for Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE)’.

She joined leaders of all Highlands and Islands authorities in writing to Mr Brown.

Councillor Davidson said: ‘We are very disappointed at the proposal from the Scottish Government to abolish the board of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, believing that such an approach is not in the best interests of the Highlands and Islands. We would urge the Scottish Government to reconsider its approach.

‘We would also urge the government to provide guarantees that Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to operate on the basis of delivering local decision-making.

‘We also believe it is critically important to ensure that local authorities in the Highlands and Islands are actively involved in the setting of strategic priorities for Highlands and Islands Enterprise and that in delivering its services Highlands and Islands Enterprise fully takes into account the different local economic priorities, opportunities and challenges facing each local authority area.’

A motion will be put to the meeting of the Highland Council tomorrow (Thursday December 15) to ask the Scottish Government to reconsider its plans.