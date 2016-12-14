£10 million project sees completion of new bridge

AFTER six months of works, the newly built Ranochan Bridge has opened, allowing traffic along one of Scotland’s ‘most scenic routes’.

The bridge is the fourth structure to be rebuilt on the A830 in the past two years in a bid by Transport Scotland to improve road safety.

Found approximately six miles west of Glenfinnan, stone from the old bridge was incorporated into the new design.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: ‘This is the fourth structure to be replaced in this ambitious £10 million project to improve the A830, which is one of Scotland’s most scenic routes.

‘Everything possible is being done to minimise disruption for the communities along the way and the use of temporary bridges is a demonstration of the innovative thinking of our civil engineers as they take forward the refurbishment of nine of these structures.

‘The programme is continuing at pace and the next stage will see the opening of the new Arieniskill Bridge which we are expecting in the early New Year.’

Eddie Ross from BEAR Scotland said: ‘We hope the local community will be pleased with the new bridge at Ranochan, and look forward to completing works at Arieniskill Bridge in the New Year.’

Minor works will continue for a few weeks beyond the initial opening with a lane closure in place to allow removal of the temporary bridge and associated road diversion next to the new structure.