Oban High School film rockets on social media

A VIDEO created by Oban High School pupils for social media has proven extremely popular attracting more than 20,000 views so far.

Oban High School has a very active Facebook page, so when pupils and teachers decided to make a make a short film for the page featuring the school, its achievements and the local area, they had no idea it would so successful.

Within a numbers of weeks, the number of views rose to more than 20,000 – with figures still rising. Head teacher Peter Bain said: ‘We decided to produce a video that demonstrated the wealth of talent our pupils and staff have to offer.

‘We hoped that it would inspire our community, whilst also attracting new staff to the area. It is very pleasing to see how many people have seen our video and commented so positively about both the school and the town.

‘We’ll definitely be making more short films in the future.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, councillor Rory Colville said: ‘This just shows the power of social media. What a fantastic effort from everyone involved.’