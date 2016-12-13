Dunbeg Primary’s shoebox appeal stacks up

GENEROUS Dunbeg Primary School pupils collected 40 boxes of gifts this year for the Blythswood Shoebox Appeal.

For 50 years the UK charity Blythswood Care has given practical help for those in need, from children up to the elderly, across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Every year it makes a Christmas shoebox appeal, asking people to donate shoeboxes packed with essential items, such as toothbrushes, soap, screwdrivers, sewing kits, kitchen utensils, stationary and socks, and small luxuries like toys, sweets and make-up, to distribute to those in need.

Dunbeg Primary School head teacher Sine MacVicar said: ‘We are delighted to have sent in 40 boxes this year for this very worthy cause.

‘These boxes are already on their way to war-torn countries where they will mean so much to families who otherwise receive very little at Christmas.’