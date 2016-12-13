Kath gifts cash with cards

A LOCHABER woman is once again on a quest to get people to recycle their used Christmas cards.

Kath Johnston is encouraging people to recycle and donate used Christmas cards in support of her project to adapt and redesign them into gift tags to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Kath had a huge quantity of used cards donated last year and created nearly 15,000 tags that were distributed to 14 BHF shops, including the one in Fort William, and raised more than £1,200 for this very worthwhile charity.

You can take your old cards to the reception desk at the Alexandra Hotel or to Kath direct at 119 Lochaber Road, Upper Achintore, Fort William, PH33 6TX.

Alternatively, Kath can arrange to pick them up. Contact her on 01397 703689 or at kathkenjohnston@aol.com.