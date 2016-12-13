Couch potato defeats ‘beast race’

FROM couch potato to fitness enthusiast, a Wick woman pushed herself out her comfort zone in support of mental illness.

Jackie McKay, took part in this year’s ‘Beast Race’, a 10k obstacle course on the banks of Loch Ness, to fundraise for the Morar Ward at New Craigs Hospital.

Jackie had initially hoping to raise about £700 for the unit but she was amazed to be able to raise £2,500.

A self-confessed couch potato, Jackie said she was dreading the event beforehand as she hadn’t managed to train as much as she would have liked but that witnessing the trauma experienced by family members who try to deal with mental health illness helped maintain her determination.

Following discussions with staff it was agreed that the money will be used to buy items that will help alleviate boredom, aid relaxation and provide extra comforts within the ward environment.

Stuart Hickie, staff nurse at New Craigs Hospital, said: ‘On behalf of the team at Morar Ward, I would like to offer Jackie the sincerest message of gratitude for the generosity and commitment shown to raise money which will be used to enhance our service and will directly benefit patients in care.

‘I admire Jackie’s personal achievement in completing the Beast Race and I would like to thank everybody who supported her.

‘Public attitudes towards mental health have shown great improvements in recent years. However, there remains more work to be done and I believe that shared experiences such as Jackie’s help in ending the problem of mental ill health stigma and discrimination.’