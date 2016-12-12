Mod vlog winners revealed » Royal appointment for Janet A KINLOCHLEVEN woman who has volunteered for Walk the Walk for 10 years met Prince Charles at a special Clarence House reception to mark the 20th birthday of the breast cancer charity.

Janet Sossick, originally from Kinlochleven, volunteers every Wednesday at the Walk the Walk head office in Woking.

Ms Sossick said: ‘My roots are in Kinlochleven where I grew up with my two sisters. My mother, Ida Boyd, was born and brought up in Kinlochleven where life then revolved around the aluminium factory. My dad was from Taynuilt and went to Kinlochleven for his apprenticeship in the Royal Bank where he met my mother… and the rest is history.

‘I felt honoured to be invited to the special reception hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales at Clarence House to mark the 20th birthday of Walk the Walk.

'I felt honoured to be invited to the special reception hosted by HRH The Prince of Wales at Clarence House to mark the 20th birthday of Walk the Walk.

'I have volunteered at the Woking headquarters of the charity every Wednesday for the past 10 years. As well as this, I volunteer at The MoonWalk London and The MoonWalk Scotland every year. I enjoy every minute of my time with the charity. All volunteers are made to feel they are a valued part of the team and that our time makes a huge contribution to the charity.'

