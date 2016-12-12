Oban Lorne RFC sets up rugby academy

Oban Lorne RFC has launched a new youth academy to plug a vital gap in resources and support for young rugby players.

A £2,000 cash grant from Scottish Sea Farms will help to keep young players engaged with the sport during the vital years from late teens to early twenties.

The new academy is being established by Oban Lorne to create a link between players leaving high school and starting to play senior rugby. This is a period when many talented players often lose contact with the sport.

Oban Lorne is a community club run by volunteers. Murray Hamilton is the youth convener and is the principal teacher of PE at Oban High school.

Murray said: ‘The idea behind the academy would not just be for students who leave school, we would also like to tackle the drop-off in players from ages 15 to 21.

‘There is currently a rugby programme at the high school which has been a great success between S1 and S3, and as a club we feel we need to do our bit to address the development of young players beyond this.

‘We hope to provide support and opportunities for young players aged 15 and over to reach their full potential in the sport, and indeed encourage new players to take up the sport for the first time. This would not be possible without the support of Scottish Sea Farms.

‘Given our rural location, we feel it is important that we try to offer our players the same opportunities as those in the central belt, and the Scottish Sea Farms grant is making this possible.

‘We are always looking for local coaching support and adult volunteers to be involved with rugby development in the Oban area and I would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch with me directly.’

The Scottish Sea Farms Heart of the Community funding will help to provide specialised coaching sessions, strength and conditioning programmes, cover some travel costs and assist with new kit and equipment.

Jonathan Sayer, an environmental scientist with Scottish Sea Farms based at South Shian, has been involved with the Oban Lorne RFC as fundraising convener and said: ‘This will really help young people stay active and involved with the sport of rugby and means we will have an increase in young players entering the senior squads.

‘It’s really good news for the area and I have been delighted that Scottish Sea Farms has been able to help with the Heart of the Community funding.’