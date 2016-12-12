£6m in funding is up for grabs

MORE than £6.6 million of funding is available for projects benefiting Highland communities.

Following a period of uncertainty regarding the future of EU programmes after the UK referendum, the Scottish Government has recently announced that LEADER programme funds can be committed up until the point the UK leaves the EU.

Lochaber projects which have now received funding include Morvern Community Development Company, which was awarded £34,173 for the expansion of pontoon facilities at Lochaline harbour, and Caol Regeneration Company, which proposes to establish a community-owned marina and public slipway adjacent to the southern outlet of the Caledonian Canal. LEADER funding of £25,000 will support the development phase of the project.

Jon Hollingdale, chairman of the strategic local action group (LAG), which is responsible for the overall management and delivery of the Highland LEADER programme, said: ‘We welcome this news which means that projects in the Highlands will continue to benefit from LEADER funds.

‘We would encourage potential applicants to get in touch with the Highland LEADER team to discuss project ideas.’

LEADER is an EU fund aimed at promoting economic and community development in rural areas, and covers the mainland Highlands, the Small Isles and Skye.

Owing to the size of the area and the range of diverse local communities in Highland, the programme has adopted a structure which devolves decision-making to seven local area partnerships (LAPs). Funding totalling £3.4 million will be allocated to projects by the LAPs.

Individuals, groups, organisations and businesses also have the opportunity to apply for funds, which are ring-fenced for Highland wide projects, rural enterprise and farm diversification projects.

The Highland LEADER programme is now encouraging potential applicants to come forward with project ideas.

For further information about the Highland LEADER programme, how to apply and contact details for the development officers, visit www.highlandleader.com.